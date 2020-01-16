LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Arizona Coyotes head coach Rick Tocchet will replace Gerard Gallant in the NHL All-Star Game.

The National Hockey League announced the change Thursday after the Golden Knights on Wednesday said Gallant was relieved of his coaching duties with the team.

Gallant was replaced by former San Jose Sharks coach Peter DeBoer.

Golden Knights fire Gallant, name ex-Sharks coach DeBoer as head coach The Vegas Golden Knights announced Wednesday that coach Gerard Gallant was relieved of coaching duties.

Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury also was invited to participate in All-Star weekend. However, the team announced on Jan. 3 that he would not take part.

Fleury was replaced by Canucks goalie Jacob Markstrom.