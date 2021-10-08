LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Arbor View High School announced Friday afternoon that its varsity football game against Foothill High School has been canceled "due to COVID protocols."
The school announced in a Twitter post that refunds would be issued automatically for the game that was supposed to take place on Oct. 8.
Today's Varsity Football Game at Foothill has been cancelled due to COVID protocols. Ticket Spicket will provide an automatic refund for cancelled games. We are sorry for the inconvenience.— Arbor View HS (@TheOfficialAVHS) October 8, 2021
