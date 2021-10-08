ARBOR VIEW

Arbor View High School.

 (Twitter)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Arbor View High School announced Friday afternoon that its varsity football game against Foothill High School has been canceled "due to COVID protocols." 

The school announced in a Twitter post that refunds would be issued automatically for the game that was supposed to take place on Oct. 8. 

Copyright 2021 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.