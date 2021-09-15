LAS VEGAS (FOX5) --- Every season the student-athletes and coaches from Rancho and Las Vegas high schools circle the annual "Bone Game" on their calendars. However, the Clark County School District announced this week that the historic rivalry football game between the schools will not be played due to COVID-19 concerns.
Principals from Rancho and Las Vegas High Schools announced the cancelation via parent letters mailed to families.
This is Ronnie Guerzon and Darlin Delgado, Principals at Las Vegas High School and Rancho High School.
As always, we want to keep you informed of important issues happening within and around our school community.
Unfortunately, this week’s Varsity football game between our schools has been canceled due to quarantine protocols.
We know how important The "Bone Game" is to our players, coaches, families, school communities, alumni, and the City of Las Vegas. As school leaders, we have worked in partnership with CCSD Athletics to look at ways to keep the historic rivalry game on the schedule, however, at this time there are not any open dates on the teams’ schedules. The health and safety of all our student-athletes remains our top priority.
All tickets that had been purchased will be refunded.
Thank you for your understanding. If you have any questions about your child, please feel free to contact the school’s main office.
The "Bone Game" is rich in history. According to Las Vegas High School's website, the annual game has been played every year since 1957. The game is considered the oldest tradition in Nevada High School Football.
Rancho and Las Vegas play for the iconic "Sir Herkimer’s Bone" also known as "Sir Herk." The large cow bone was proposed by the Rancho Letterman’s Club as the winner's trophy.
The Las Vegas Wildcats have owned the rivalry game in recent years. They have kept the Bone for 24 straight years.
The "Bone Game" is the second rivalry game to be canceled this season due to COVID-19 protocols.
Two weeks ago the district canceled the annual "Battle for Boulder Highway" football game between Basic and Foothill high schools.
