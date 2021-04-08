LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A pair of kids from Nevada took home a prized honor at one golf's historic courses: Augusta National.
Yana Wilson, a ninth grader from Henderson won the Drive, Chip and Putt Championship at Augusta National in Georgia. She won the 12-13 year old girls division.
“I had to prepare a lot. Just endless hours of driving, chipping and putting. Because there’s three skills in the skills challenge and I had to put a lot of effort into my game," Wilson said.
While Yana was winning her division, her best friend Ali Mulhall was conquering Augusta too.
"We looked up at the scoreboard and saw my name at the top of the scoreboard and my sister came and ran and gave me a hug and were both very excited. And it was just so amazing to see that my hard work had paid off," said Mulhall.
The duo from Southern Nevada took top honors at the super bowl of amateur golf tournaments.
“just having my friend there was pretty cool. Just to have her by my side,” the girls shared.
Both girls competed and beat out thousands of kids around the country to make it to Augusta.
The girls practice several days a week between four to five hours a day.
