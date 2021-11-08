LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Raiders and the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association announced that select 2021 NIAA high school football championship games will be played at Allegiant Stadium the Thursday before Thanksgiving.
One Nevada Credit Union is the title sponsor for the NIAA state football championship games at Allegiant Stadium on Nov. 18. 5A and 4A title games will be played inside the 65,000 seat stadium. The NIAA said plans are in place to have the 2A state title game at Allegiant, however a team from Southern Nevada must be participating.
“Having Allegiant Stadium serve the community is one of the Raiders’ most important goals. We are honored to host the teams that will play in the state championship games and welcome their respective student body, fans and families to Allegiant Stadium,” Raiders President Dan Ventrelle said.
Details about parking, gate admission, fan seating and other game and spectator-related logistics will be announced soon.
Kickoff times are slated to be released on Nov. 13, after state semi-final games in each classification have been completed.
In September, the Raiders revealed a permanent installation dedicated to Nevada high school football. The Battle Born display inside Allegiant Stadium is home to helmets of 96 NIAA teams. Prior to the start of the 2021 season, the Raiders welcomed select schools to participate in spring practice sessions and intrasquad scrimmages.
“The NIAA’s membership and participating student-athletes, coaches and contest officials are sincerely appreciative of the Raiders’ commitment to the excellence of Nevada high school football,” said Donnie Nelson, interim executive director of the NIAA. “The NIAA and its statewide title partner, One Nevada Credit Union, are about creating positive and memorable experiences for our student-athletes. To have our state’s professional football organization step up like this and provide a first-class experience for one of our education-based activities shows how invested the Raiders are to our community.”
Tickets for the state high school football championship games will go on sale beginning Nov.14. Those attending the games can purchase tickets using the NIAA's digital and mobile partner HomeTown Ticketing. Ticket prices will be $12 for adults and $5 for students.
For more information about any of the NIAA’s state championship playoffs, please visit niaa.com or the NIAA Live app.
