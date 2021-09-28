LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Allegiant Stadium will host another high-profile college football game in 2022 when the Shamrock Series between Brigham Young University and Notre Dame arrives in Las Vegas.
The stadium on Tuesday announced that the college football matchup featuring the Irish and Cougars will take place on Oct. 8, 2022.
The Shamrock Series began in 2009 and has been played at eight different venues across the country. Other notable venues include Lucas Oil Stadium, Yankee Stadium, FedEx Field, Fenway Park, Soldier Field, AT&T Stadium and Alamodome.
BYU and Notre Dame have played nine times. The Irish have a 6-2 record against the Cougars, with the most recent meeting taking place in 2013 in South Bend. The Irish won the game 23-13.
The Irish are unbeaten in Shamrock Series games. They most recently beat nationally ranked Wisconsin at Soldier Field, 41-13.
The Oct. 8 matchup will be the first time ever the Fighting Irish have played in Las Vegas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.