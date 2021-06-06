LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Allegiant Stadium on Sunday began its in-person recruitment for Raiders gameday staff.
The hiring events are on Sundays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through June 27 at 5525 Polaris Ave., across the street from the stadium.
According to representatives of the stadium, they're hiring for part-time positions in security, parking and transportation, custodial and food services.
Interviews will be held on site immediately upon completion of the application process and applicants should arrive with a valid ID and be at least 18 years old.
Applicants should be available to work all nine Las Vegas Raiders home games, UNLV home games and "various sporting and entertainment events."
For more information, click here.
