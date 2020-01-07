LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Raider Nation will stay connected at the team's future home in Las Vegas, touted Tuesday as the most "connected" stadium in America and perhaps the world.
The announcement comes Cox Communications is also in town to provide WiFi for every visitor at the Consumer Electronics Show.
The technology promises to solve a problem plaguing major venues for thousands of fans: WiFi access, and the challenge of posting photos and videos on social media platforms in real-time.
Cox, a founding partner of the Las Vegas Raiders and the official WiFi and internet provider, will provide high-speed connections at Allegiant Stadium and at the team's soon-to-be-completed headquarters.
Allegiant Stadium will be fully covered by 1,700 managed WiFi access points, and underpinned by redundant 40-gigabit optical internet connections that will deliver high-speed bandwidth for every mobile device in the 65,000-seat venue, a news release said.
"People want [to be] connected... you're going to have a very unique fan experience when you're here," said President Pat Esser.
The stadium will also feature more than 2,000 Cisco television screens, a "selfie" station with a skyline of the strip, and a virtual reality zone for fans to meet their favorite athletes.
The stadium is set for completion by the end of July.
