Lights adorn Allegiant Stadium, new home of the Las Vegas Raiders football team, as it nears completion Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in Las Vegas. The stadium will also serve as the home for the UNLV football team. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- More football is coming to Allegiant Stadium this fall.

The Las Vegas Bowl announced the inaugural Las Vegas Kickoff Class this September will feature the BYU Cougars and the Arizona Wildcats.

The game will be played Saturday, September 4th.

