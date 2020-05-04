LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The National Football League announced Monday that all 2020 games will take place in the United States, according to a statement.
The effort is to ensure the entire season is played in stadiums across the country, keeping players in the country and following COVID-19 safety protocol, the league said.
"After considerable analysis, we believe the decision to play all our games domestically this season is the right one for our players, our clubs, and all our fans in the US, Mexico and UK," said NFL Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy & Growth Officer Christopher Halpin. "We greatly appreciate the support of our governmental and stadium partners in Mexico and the United Kingdom, who all agree with this decision, and we look forward to returning for games in both countries in the 2021 season."
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell consulted local and national governments prior to the the decision, the release said.
The NFL was previously scheduled to play one game in Mexico City and four games in London.
