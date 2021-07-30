LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Golden Knights forward Alex Tuch underwent successful shoulder surgery last week and is expected to miss six months and the start of the regular season according to General Manager Kelly McCrimmon.
McCrimmon said Tuch had some shoulder issues late in the season that did not go away. After the season, the problem persisted, Tuch underwent diagnostics that revealed the need for surgery.
"It wasn’t an injury that really any of us expected to have this outcome," McCrimmon said. " "It wasn’t an injury that hindered his play in the playoffs. It’s a shoulder injury that is not uncommon to hockey players. Again, it gives us comfort that this is not of the norm and will have a full recovery, but it does take time, these injuries take time."
With Tuch starting the season on Long-Term Injured Reserve, McCrimmon said the team is salary cap compliant.
McCrimmon also addressed Thursday's trade of Ryan Reaves to the Rangers in exchange for a third round pick in next year's draft.
"This was the culmination of discussions I had with Ryan over the last several days in terms of what might make the most sense for him in the future and what might make the most sense where we are with our team and the number of forwards that we have," McCrimmon said. "It ended with a pretty good outcome. I think there’s a good chance Ryan could get extended in New York for next year which was important to him and important to me that he has that opportunity."
With the loss of locker room leaders in Reaves, Marc-Andre Fleury and Nick Holden, McCrimmon said he's not concerned with a lack of leadership or presence on the team.
"I believe very strongly in the players we have in our dressing room, in the leadership, the experience, the professionalism, the determination, the willingness to win," McCrimmon said. All of those things we’ve got in spades."
McCrimmon said he did not anticipate the Golden Knights adding any players to the roster before training camp which would indicate the team is not in conversations to trade for Buffalo's Jack Eichel. The general manager added that anything can change with a phone call.
