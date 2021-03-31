LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Golden Knights' defenseman Alex Pietrangelo could return to the ice as early as Wednesday night's game against the Los Angeles Kings.
Pietrangelo has taken part in the last two morning skates with the team and on Wednesday morning head coach Pete DeBoer said his return is inevitable, possibly for the next game.
"From a health perspective he looks like he’s going to be available," DeBoer said. "Obviously from paperwork and long term injury status and things like that, that’s out of my hands. But he looks like he’s available, and/or really close."
Pietrangelo has been out with an upper body injury since early March after blocking a shot in San Jose. When he returns, his teammates say it will be a big boost.
"He provides everything," fellow defenseman Zach Whitecloud said. "He provides the energy, the leadership, and everyone sees what he does on the ice. He does everything so to be able to get a guy like that back in the line-up is huge and especially in our dressing room as well."
"He’s a world class player," forward Alex Tuch said. "He’s going to help in all aspects of the game. Defensively he’s a really strong defenseman for us and he brings an offensive side of the game that will help us out offensively as well. He’s got a great shot, he’s got great vision, so he’s an all around great defenseman and it’s really going to help our team."
The Golden Knights continue their four game homestand against the Kings Wednesday night. They play Minnesota at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday and Saturday.
