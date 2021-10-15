LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson has been selected for the 2021 All-WNBA Second Team, the WNBA announced Friday.
This is the second time she has been named to the team.
Wilson led the Aces to the second best record in the WNBA at 24-8 and the number two seed in the playoffs. She ranked sixth in the league.
The 2021 All-WNBA First Team consists of Connecticut forward Jonquel Jones, Phoenix Mercury guard Skylar Diggins-Smith and center Brittney Griner, and Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart and guard Jewell Loyd, according to a release from the WNBA.
Joining Wilson on the Second Team are Minnesota Lynx center Sylvia Fowles, Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale, Washington Mystics forward Tina Charles and Chicago Sky guard Courtney Vandersloot.
