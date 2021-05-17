LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The American Hockey League announced the schedule for the start of the Pacific Division tournament Monday afternoon. Due to COVID-19 protocols, the AHL is unable to hold the traditional Calder Cup playoffs.
The Pacific Division is the only division who will compete in a postseason tournament. All seven teams are participating in the tournament to determine the 2020-21 division championship.
The fourth- through seventh-place clubs in the regular-season standings are playing a single-elimination play-in, held at FivePoint Arena at Great Park Ice in Irvine, Calif., to determine who will join the top three teams in the best-of-three semifinals.
The semifinal winners will advance to a best-of-three finals, with that winner being awarded the John D. Chick Trophy as champions of the Pacific Division; the Chick Trophy has been presented to an AHL division champion annually since 1961-62.
The Henderson Silver Knights finished the regular season as the top-seed in the division with 51 points and a 25-13-0-1 record in their inaugural season. The Silver Knights first game will be played Friday, May 21st at the Orleans.
Full schedule below:
Pacific Division Play-In Round
Game 1 - Tue., May 18 - (7) Tucson Roadrunners vs. (4) San Jose Barracuda, 1:00 PDT
Game 2 - Tue., May 18 - (6) Ontario Reign vs. (5) Colorado Eagles, 7:30 PDT
Game 3 - Wed., May 19 - Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 7:00 PDT
— All games at Irvine, CA
Pacific Division Semifinals (best-of-3)
(1) Henderson Silver Knights vs. Play-In Winner
Game 1 - Fri., May 21 - Play-In Winner vs. Henderson, 7:00 PDT
Game 2 - Sun., May 23 - Henderson vs. Play-In Winner, 1:00 PDT
Game 3 - Mon., May 24 - Play-In Winner vs. Henderson, TBD (if necessary)
— All games at Las Vegas, NV
Pacific Division Semifinals (best-of-3)
(2) Bakersfield Condors vs. (3) San Diego Gulls
Game 1 - Fri., May 21 - San Diego vs. Bakersfield, 6:00 PDT
Game 2 - Sun., May 23 - Bakersfield vs. San Diego, 5:00 PDT
Game 3 - Mon., May 24 - San Diego vs. Bakersfield, 6:00 PDT (if necessary)
— All games at Bakersfield, CA
Pacific Division Finals (best-of-3; to conclude by May 29)
Semifinal #1 winner vs. Semifinal #2 winner
Game 1 – TBD
Game 2 – TBD
Game 3 – TBD (if necessary)
— All games at home of higher seed
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.