LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Golden Knights have hit a bump in the road in the quest to win the Honda West Division. Vegas has lost four of their last five games and are currently four points behind Colorado for first place.
Head coach Pete DeBoer isn't overly concerned with what he's seen on the ice, other than the end result.
"Sometimes you win four of five and don’t play really well and the record is a little misleading," DeBoer said. "I think that’s probably the case here. We’re doing a lot of good things. I think we’re doing a lot of good things. I think we’re really close to stringing together a bunch of wins."
Captain Mark Stone said it's time for the offensive stars on this team to shine.
"At the end of the day, the guys who are getting paid to score goals have to score goals," Stone said. "I think especially our line, Patch (Max Pacioretty) and I put a lot of pressure on ourselves and we have to find a way to win our team a hockey game. I don’t think we’ve done enough over the last four or five games to get our team more wins."
The power play has struggled, failing to score in the last six games with no goals in the last 18 power play opportunities. Shea Theodore admits there is a need for results.
"I think that’s an area where we’ve struggled the last little bit in terms of just scoring," Theodore said. "I think we’ve had a lot of opportunities, lots of shots getting through. I think we really tried to dial it in but overall we just have to be better."
The Golden Knights play a two game home series against Arizona Friday and Sunday at T-Mobile Arena.
