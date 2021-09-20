LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Aces guard Kelsey Plum has been named the Kia WNBA Western Conference Player of the Month for the month of September, and Player of the Week for games played from September 13-19.
The Aces went 3-0 on the week and locked up the number two seed in the WNBA Playoffs. Plum averaged 24.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game, while making 56.8 percent of her field goal attempts, 52.6 percent of her three-pointers and 100.0 percent of her free throws.
The Olympic gold medalist averaged 21.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game in the month of September while making 49.4% of her field goal attempts, 41.2% of her three-pointers and 97% of her free throws. The Aces went 5-1 during that stretch.
The favorite to win the WNBA's Sixth Woman of the Year Award, Plum finished the season averaging 14.8 points and 3.6 assists per game, while making 38.6% of her three-pointers and 94.4% of her free throw attempts.
