LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- The Las Vegas Aces used their only pick in the 2020 WNBA Draft and selected Lauren Manis with the 33rd overall pick in the third round.
Manis, a 6-1 forward, played college basketball at Holy Cross University.
While playing with the Crusaders as a senior, Manis averaged 18.6 points per game and had nearly twelve rebounds. She played 121 out of 122 games during her four year career at Holy Cross and became the first player, man or woman to compile two-thousand career points and one-thousand rebounds.
"When you are picking in the third round, you look for a unique skill set that the player has," explained Aces General Manager Dan Padover. "Lauren has always been a good rebounder, and a good scorer, but her three ball level got really good this past year (46.3%), and she has a really quick release. We can always use help with another three-baller."
Manis was named to the First-Team All-Patriot League in her first three seasons, and made the All-Defensive Team her senior season.
The Aces lost to the Washington Mystics in 2019 WNBA semifinals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.