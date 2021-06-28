LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- After coming off a 90-89 loss in overtime against Minnesota on Friday night, the Aces bounced back and knocked off first ranked Seattle 95-92 in overtime on Sunday at the Michelob Ultra Arena.
Tied up at 84, Aces head coach Bill Laimbeer handed the reins to Chelsea Gray as she scored 15 points in the fourth quarter and overtime to lead the Aces to a 95-92 win. Gray has developed into a leader on the team as Laimbeer looks to her to close games out.
"We had a great crowd today, very enthusiastic crowd. We didn't play very well, but however we gutted out a win. And we didn't do that in Minnesota. Our team has good heart. I thought Chelsea Gray took over the game that's why we got her to take over the game direct the offense and take big shots, she did jus that" said Laimbeer.
The victory gives Las Vegas the tie-breaker over the Storm, and pulls them to within a half-game of Seattle. The Aces head to LA for a two-game series this week on Wednesday and Friday. Tip-off for Wednesday's game is set for 7:30 PM.
