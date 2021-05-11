LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- After coaching the LSU women's basketball team for the past 10 years, Nikki Fargas will be stepping into a new role in Las Vegas.
Fargas will be the first female and woman of color to serve as president of the Las Vegas Aces.
"This opportunity wasn't happening 10, 15, 20 years ago ... but it is happening today. And I hope that young girls look at me look a these players and look at what we're doing to make a difference," said Fargas.
Introducing Fargas to the team will allow head coach Bill Laimbeer, who was serving as Aces president and head coach, to now focus more on coaching.
Fargas and Mark Davis said they are both excited to welcome 2,000 season ticket holders to the Aces home games this season. Due to WNBA protocols, fans will be spaced out socially distant from one another inside the arena.
The Aces first home game is on Friday, May 21 against the Sparks. Their season-opener is this Saturday in Seattle at 12 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.