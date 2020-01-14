LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- On the biggest day in WNBA history, what were the Las Vegas Aces doing? Mentoring the next girls up.
Aces forward A'ja Wilson surprised the Arbor View High School girls' basketball team on Tuesday for the "Aces Lace Up Mentorship Program" to help mentor local girls as the future of the WNBA.
For the first time in WNBA history, the players will be making a six-figure salary receiving a 53% raise in compensation, receive better traveling accommodations, better living accommodations and a fully-paid maternity leave.
Arbor View girls basketball lost their head coach last year, who passed away from a heart attack. They said Wilson and the Aces coming to visit the team brought needed positivity.
