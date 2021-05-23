LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- After a dominating 97-69 performance in their home opener against the Los Angeles Sparks, the Las Vegas Aces fell flat against the undefeated Connecticut Sun in their second home game of the season.
"Our energy level was not there today," said Aces head coach Bill Laimbeer as the Aces struggled early offensively and trailed 18-8 after the first quarter. With a spark from Riquna Williams, the Aces were able to take a 33-27 lead at halftime.
But A'ja Wilson said their energy came in "spurts" throughout the game and they couldn't "consistently" match the Sun's energy led by DeWanna Bonner with 22 points and seven rebounds.
The Sun remain the only undefeated team left in the WNBA right now with a 72-65 win over the Aces improving to 5-0.
The Aces (2-2) travel to Phoenix (2-2) on Wednesday. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.
