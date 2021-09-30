LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum has been named the WNBA's Sixth Woman of the Year for the first time in her career. The Aces have now laid claim to having the Sixth Woman Year of the Award for three straight seasons (Dearica Hamby 2019, 2020).
Plum received 41 votes from a national panel of 49 sportswriters and broadcasters. Hamby finished as the runner-up with five votes.
Coming off the bench in every game in which she played this season, Plum recorded eight games of at least 20 points, the most in a single season by a reserve in WNBA history. Her two games of at laest 30 points tied a league record for players coming off the bench, set by now current teammate Angel McCoughtry, then of the Atlanta Dream in 2012.
The Olympic gold medalist averaged a career-high 14.8 points in her fourth WNBA season. She also averaged 3.6 assists, 2.5 rebounds, 1.0 steals, and 28.3 minutes in 26 games.
Plum capped the regular seasonas the WNBA Western Conference Player of the Month for September and earned the final Western Conference Player of the Week award of the regular season.
The 27-year old was the No. 1 pick of the 2017 WNBA Draft, spending her entire career with the Aces franchise.
In honor of being named the WNBA Sixth Player of the Year, Plum will receive $5,150 and a specifically designed trophy by Tiffany & Co.
