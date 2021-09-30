LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- For the second straight year, Las Vegas Aces General Manager of Basketball Operations Dan Padover has been named the WNBA Basketball Executive of the Year.
The Aces finished with the second-best record in the WNBA (24-8) during the regular season. This past offseason, Padover signed free agents Chelsea Gray, a two-time All-WNBA team selection, and Riquana Williams, a former WNBA Sixth player of the year. Both started all 32 games for Las Vegas, with Gray averaging 11.1 points and a team-leading 5.9 assists, and Williams contributing 10.5 points.
Padover also signed free agent Kiah Stokes, reuniting her with head coach Bill Laimbeer, who she played for three seasons with the New York Liberty. Stokes averaged 9.0 rebounds in eight starts during the absence of Liz Cambage.
Las Vegas led the WNBA in offensive rating (107.1) and ranked second in both defensive rating (96.0) and point differential (+9.1)
The voting panel was composed of one basketball executive from each WNBA team. Each executive submitted a ballot with a first-place vote, second-place vote, and third-place vote. Padover won by being named on the most ballots (nine).
