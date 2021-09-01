LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Aces center Liz Cambage has tested positive for COVID-19.
She has been placed in the WNBA’s Health & Safety Protocols, according to the team.
"She is fully vaccinated, experiencing mild symptoms, and will continue to isolate until she is cleared to return to play pursuant to the protocols," the team said in a statement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.