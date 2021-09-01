Aces Storm Basketball

Las Vegas Aces' Liz Cambage in action against the Seattle Storm during a WNBA basketball game Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Everett, Wash. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

 Elaine Thompson

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Aces center Liz Cambage has tested positive for COVID-19.

She has been placed in the WNBA’s Health & Safety Protocols, according to the team.

"She is fully vaccinated, experiencing mild symptoms, and will continue to isolate until she is cleared to return to play pursuant to the protocols," the team said in a statement.

