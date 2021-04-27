LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Aces announced that they will be playing a two-game exhibition against the Los Angeles Sparks as part of their training camp schedule.
The Aces' preseason slate begins on Saturday, May 2 when the team welcomes the Los Angeles Sparks to Las Vegas. Saturday's game will be closed to public and media, according to team officials.
Aces travel to Los Angeles the following weekend to conclude the two-game series with the Sparks.
The game on Saturday, May 8 will be played at the Los Angeles Convention Center and will count as an official preseason game. Media will be allowed attend, but the game will be closed to fans.
Las Vegas will begin the regular season on the road Saturday, May 15 when they travel to Seattle to face the Storm.
The Aces and Storm met in Last year's WNBA Finals.
Aces return home to Michelob ULTRA Arena Friday, May 21 for their regular season home opener against the Sparks.
