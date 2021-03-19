LAS VEGAS (FOX5) Las Vegas sportsbooks are rebounding from the canceled 2020 NCAA Tournament. The men’s tournament brings more out of town fans than any other sporting event in the calendar year, according to Westgate Sportsbook.
"Nothing matches March Madness," VP of public relations at Westgate Gordon Prouty said. "You can feel the energy starting earlier in the week, and then last night was very busy we had a lot of people check in. It’s probably the busiest weekend we've had since we reopened."
Fans from all over the country were supporting their favorite teams, and placing bets on the first round action.
"We're coming from Central Illinois, the Decatur area," said Illinois fan Jason Rowcliff.
Rowcliff and his friend Dillan Sirbaugh were sporting orange wigs in the sportsbook. The fighting Illini fans watched their team easily ride through round one on Friday. However, they showed up much early to grab seats in the sports superbook.
"We came here about 5 a.m. this morning to get these nice front row seats," Rowcliff said.
Prouty said some fans staked out their seats at the sportsbook as early as 3 a.m. With the COVID-19 restrictions, Westgate changed the seat set up and a large number of seats have to be reserved in advance.
The sportsbook is allowed to operate at 50% capacity, which can seat 1,000 guests. Prouty said they plan on capping the limit to about 700.
The Lizarraga brothers from Los Angeles also showed up early to get front row seats to watch the tournament and bet on games. 2020 was the first year the pair missed since they began their annual tradition back in the 1980’s.
"It’s great just to get back to a little bit of normalcy in our lives, and get back on track again," Tony Lizarraga said.
"We've been quarantined for so long, this is a reprieve from what the past used to be,” Sean Meserolo, visiting from Arizona, said. “It's nice to see people again."
Reserved seats at the Westgate Sportsbook are already sold out for Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.