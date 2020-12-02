LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- On Wednesday, officials with ESPN Events announced that the 2020 Las Vegas Bowl will be canceled.
The decision to cancel the bowl game comes on the heels of increased concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. Nevada is currently experiencing a statewide pause that impacts large gatherings.
“Unfortunately, we will have to wait another year to present the Las Vegas Bowl in its new home,” said John Saccenti, Las Vegas Bowl executive director. “This was a difficult decision but the right one considering that our game was founded nearly three decades ago to help drive tourism to the Entertainment Capital of the World during the month of December. We are looking forward to making our bowl week bigger and better than ever in 2021.”
Allegiant Stadium was slated to host the bowl game and invite teams from two power five conferences, the Pac-12 and Southeastern Conference. The Big Ten Conference is also part of the bowl game rotation.
The Pac-12 and SEC weighed-in on the cancelation:
"The Pac-12 is disappointed for our teams and fans that the Las Vegas Bowl has been forced to cancel this year's game,” said Larry Scott, Pac-12 Commissioner. “We look forward to next year's game, which promises to be a fantastic national stage in one of the world's best football stadiums, to showcase Pac-12 football.”
“We are disappointed the Las Vegas Bowl has been cancelled for the 2020 football season and will miss the opportunity for SEC student-athletes to experience an exciting new venue,” said Greg Sankey, SEC Commissioner. “We have no doubt the Las Vegas Bowl will be a great part of the future SEC bowl lineup and look forward to our partnership in the years ahead.”
The Las Vegas Bowl is one of 17 bowl games operated by ESPN Events. The game is typically scheduled before Christmas and for many years called Sam Boyd Stadium home.
In 2019, the Washington Huskies beat 19-ranked Boise State 38-7.
Las Vegas Bowl officials said they will focus their attention to 2021 at Allegiant Stadium.
