LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Raiders win on Monday night against the Ravens was costly on the injury front.
Offensive guard Denzelle Good and defensive tackle Gerald McCoy both suffered knee injuries and were placed on the injured list, ending their season.
Quarterback Derek Carr says the team's preparation in training camp will help with the transition for another new look offensive line.
"It’s hard but the way that we practice during camp, it doesn’t make a difference if you’re a 1, 2, or 3 we’re all practicing together.," Carr said. "Coach is putting the third o-line with me. He’s putting the third receivers with me and vice versa. It’s mixed up because coach knows that in this game injuries happen. That way everyone is held to the standard of I don’t care if you’re with the 1’s, 2’s, or 3’s, I don’t care where you’re at, this is the standard that you have to practice at."
Guard Richie Incognito missed week one with a calf injury and did not take part in the Raider's walkthrough practice on Wednesday.
With the loss of Good and McCoy, the Raiders signed guard Jordan Simmons and defensive tackle Damion Square. Veteran safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix was signed to the practice squad.
The Raiders first injury report of the week was released on Wednesday and 17 players were listed, although two of them were Good and McCoy. Also included were backup quarterback Marcus Mariota, running back Josh Jacobs and defensive lineman Yannick Ngakoue. We won't know until later in the week if the injuries will impact their availability for Sunday.
The team will hold a full practice on Thursday as they prepare for a trip to Pittsburgh on a short week to play the Steelers on Sunday morning at 10:00 PT.
