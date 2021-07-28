LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- History was made Wednesday when players for the Las Vegas Aces took home Olympic Gold.
Five Las Vegas players are in Tokyo for Olympics 2020 and Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young took home the sport's top prize for USA Women's Basketball 3x3 Team.
IT'S GOLD FOR TEAM USA! 🥇#TokyoOlympics | #3x3 pic.twitter.com/ndx1C3LF0L— #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) July 28, 2021
HISTORY HAS BEEN MADE!!! 🇺🇸@usab3x3 takes home the first-ever #3x3 Olympic Gold Medal! 🥇Congratulations @Kelseyplum10, @JackieYoung3, and Team USA 3x3 pic.twitter.com/hL1J3rJ0nE— Las Vegas Aces (@LVAces) July 28, 2021
The moment you realized you won an Olympic Gold Medal! 🥇🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/pZZeVrN75y— Las Vegas Aces (@LVAces) July 28, 2021
