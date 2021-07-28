OLYMPIC GOLD ACES

Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young.

 (Las Vegas Aces/Twitter)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- History was made Wednesday when players for the Las Vegas Aces took home Olympic Gold.

Five Las Vegas players are in Tokyo for Olympics 2020 and Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young took home the sport's top prize for USA Women's Basketball 3x3 Team.

