LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- UNLV Athletics has announced that it will offer fans $2 beer during the Runnin' Rebels upcoming home game against Air Force.
The beers will be 12 oz. Miller Lite and will be offered as designated locations around the Thomas & Mack Center.
It will also be Military Appreciation Night. Active duty military are being offered two free tickets. To claim the tickets, active military members must show their military ID at the box office in advance or on gameday.
Additionally, a pregame tailgate will start at 5 p.m. in front of the Thomas & Mack Center near the Tarkanian Statue.
The game tips off at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 8. For ticket information, click here.
