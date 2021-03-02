LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A day after one of the biggest regular season wins in T-Mobile Arena history, Golden Knights owner Bill Foley still was in disbelief.
"I don't know why we let them get ahead 4-2, but we did, what a great comeback by the Golden Knights in the third period," said Foley. "The Stone - Pacioretty goal in OT, was terrific, unbelievable, what a great finish to the game."
Mark Stone finished with a five assists in the 5-4 comeback win against the Minnesota Wild on Monday. Foley said as good as the Golden Knights Captain was, no one was better than the 2,605 fans in the stands.
"Having fans back makes such a difference, it makes a difference to the players, it makes a difference to the city of Las Vegas, to Clark County and even though we only had 2,600 fans in the arena, they sound like 15,000, I thought it was fantastic," said Foley. "Now we just have to get the numbers, the percentage up, so we can get more fans in."
Currently, the Golden Knights are allowed to have fans at just 15% capacity, but Foley tells FOX5, the team already has plans prepared to host 30% as soon as they get the green light from the state and the county.
"The plans are in place, they've been submitted to the Department of Government and Industry, we have complete plans all the way up to 50% and once we get to 50% at that point, they're probably just going to open it up, not too concerned about 75% or 85%, we have plans all the way to 50% occupancy," said Foley.
The Golden Knights owner has been optimistic about getting back to a sense of normalcy all year long. He says, looking at the numbers in the country, the state of Nevada, and the NHL, he thinks we're trending in a positive direction.
"I really expect that we'll get to 30-35% sometime in April, if not before, I feel like by the time we get to the playoffs, if we're fortunate to make the playoffs, which I believe we will make the playoffs I bet we're 50% or better in terms of fans in the arena," said Foley. "Even 50% would be fantastic, we have such a home ice advantage compared to other teams, our fans are so dedicated and so engaged with the Golden Knights, it's worth a goal every night in my view, I believe we'll be in much, much better shape by May and June."
Monday nights win over the Wild was a first for the Golden Knights while wearing the gold helmets. They've been the most talked about piece of apparel in the NHL and Foley told FOX5 they are here to stay.
"You're going to see more of the gold helmets, George (McPhee) and Kelly (McCrimmon) really like the gold helmets, they contrast and they're shiny," said Foley. "We have to do things a little differently in Las Vegas, we're the entertainment capital of the world, part of that is being a little bit different, the gold helmets are definitely different than the traditional NHL helmets, I think they're great, I am glad we got a win so the curse of the gold helmets has been eliminated."
