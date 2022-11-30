Best Sports Betting Sites: 9 Top-Rated Sportsbooks & Online Betting Sites

The sporting world is super exciting and entirely unpredictable right now, and online sportsbooks are locked and loaded to take your bets.

But you’d be wise to learn everything about the best sports betting sites before laying down your cash — and you’ve found just the article you need.

We’ve been testing out tons of online betting sites trying to figure out which are the best ones based on their odds, betting markets, live betting system, and overall fairness.

Based on our findings, BetOnline is the best betting site overall, thanks to its generous bonuses, great market coverage, and ease of use. However, we’ve been using the same criteria to test multiple sportsbooks to give you more betting options.

Let’s check them all out.

Best Sports Betting Sites

BetOnline: Best overall

Sportsbetting.ag: Best sports coverage

Everygame: Best design

BetUS: Top welcome bonus

MyBookie: Best reload bonuses

Cloudbet: Best for crypto bettors

XBet: Top pick for eSports

Busr: Fantastic referral bonus

GTBets: Beautiful site design

1. BetOnline - Best Sports Betting Site Overall

Pros:

Beautiful site design

Plenty of live streams of sporting events

25% bonus on every single qualifying deposit for all customers

Engaging live betting experience

Up to $1,000 sports betting bonus

Cons:

Higher minimum deposit to trigger the welcome bonus

Sports bettors rejoice: the best online sports betting site is here — and we’d take anyone’s bet who’s saying they can find a better one.

Odds & Markets: 4.8/5

Anyone looking to bet on sports online will find the markets they’re looking for at BetOnline. It covers a huge range of sports and many levels within them. So whether it’s the Slovakian Superliga soccer league or the Indian cricket Premier League, you’re covered.

eSports are covered to a great extent as well, and this can be rare at online sports betting sites. You can bet on all sorts of games and tournaments. There are even some neat novelty bets like the South African lottery and the stock market.

In fact, you won’t really find much that you can’t bet on with BetOnline. And the odds are great to boot. We found that BetOnline was hard to beat market for market, pretty much all across the board.

Betting Bonuses: 4.6/5

You’ll need to use the code BOL1000 if you want to take advantage of BetOnline’s welcome bonus. And we recommend doing so. It’s a 50% match first deposit of up to $1,000 with pretty average wagering requirements of 10x. A nice way to get the ball moving at this site.

And that’s not the only neat bonus at BetOnline. For example, you can use the code LIFEBONUS every single time you make a deposit to get it matched by 25%. The wagering for this bonus is low, too, sitting at just 6x.

The minimum deposit to trigger the welcome bonus, however, is a bit steep at $55. If you’ve no trouble qualifying for it, it’s a super-generous bonus to claim.

Site & App: 4.7/5

We think it’s fair to say that BetOnline is one of the most visually pleasing online sports betting sites out there.

It’s bright, it’s engaging, and it’s easy to use no matter which device you choose to access it on. That’s because the mobile betting app is great, even though you can only access it via your mobile browser.

At BetOnline, customers can choose to deposit via a reasonable range of payment methods, including Person to Person, MoneyOrders, and a handful of cryptocurrencies like Litecoin and Ethereum.

On the subject of depositing, however, is where we find one of the only downsides of BetOnline, the credit card fee. This online betting site levies 7.5% on all credit card deposits, so we suggest using another method to get around it. Still, it’s a fee that you’ll regularly come across at other sportsbooks, too.

Overall: 4.8/5

BetOnline has it all. Other than just a couple of small downsides, we cannot fault it. Loads of markets, awesome bonuses, hundreds of game-specific prop bets, and a neat bet builder to help you create your “winning” parlay within seconds. Great stuff.

Start betting with the best online sportsbook — BetOnline

2. Sportsbetting.ag - Best Online Betting Site for Sports Market Variety

Pros:

50% up to $1,000 for new customers

Fantastic range of sports betting markets

Lots of entertaining novelty bets

Huge range of deposit options

Cons:

Old-fashioned site design

Sportsbetting.ag comes 2nd guns blazing with the biggest sports betting market variety compared to any other online bookmaker.

Thousands of daily betting lines (sometimes hundreds for a single game) are not enough to make a bookie proper, though, so let’s see how Sportsbetting.ag climbed the list so high.

Odds & Markets: 5/5

We thought BetOnline would be hard to beat when it came to sports betting markets, but Sportsbetting.ag has just about edged it. Its odds are just as strong, but the amount of things you can bet on is just a little bit better.

It still has a huge range of regular sports, in addition to many leagues from a wide range of even the most obscure sports. The eSports betting selection is great as well, with live streams directly via Twitch.tv so you can watch the games take action while you bet.

However, it clinches the title of “best betting markets” by offering some brilliant non-sports bets. At the time of writing, it’s possible to bet on whether the New York Powerball number will be odd or even, the identity of the next Pope and who Zach Wilson’s next girlfriend will be. Brilliant.

Betting Bonuses: 4.6/5

Make sure you enter the code SB1000 as you place your first deposit of at least $55 to get a 50% match deposit worth up to $1,000. You’ll need to use the bonus within 30 days and then play through the bonus amount 10 times in order to withdraw your winnings.

Be aware that the online ‘sportsbook’ and the ‘racebook’ at Sportsbetting.ag are two different things, so you won’t be able to use your welcome bonus on horse or dog racing. Shame.

Site & App: 4/5

Sportsbetting.ag’s site doesn’t look like it’s been updated for about 15 years. Some players might like the retro feel, but we found that it was pretty confusing to use and quite hard to see on a mobile device. It might take some time to get used to, but we’ve seen worse.

Points are salvaged here by the nice range of deposit options. You can choose to bet with a whole lot of cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Cardano, Avalanche, etc.), Cashiers Check, Money Order…the list goes on.

Overall: 4.6/5

A little site refresh would certainly see Sportsbetting.ag battling for the top spot, but even with the old-school feel, it’s more than worth a play. That’s especially the case if you prefer the more niche side of sports betting — and possibly the best odds you can lay a bet on.

Explore the biggest market depth with Sportsbetting.ag

3. Everygame (Intertops) - Best Sports Betting App Design

Pros:

Fantastic minimal site and app design

3x 100% match deposit bonuses worth $250 each

Low bonus wagering at 4x

Many free bets bonuses

One of the best Bitcoin sportsbooks

Cons:

Doesn’t offer as many props

Sometimes, you just want to choose a betting site that’s easy to use and looks great. We feel that. And that’s why we’ve got Everygame up at third place.

Odds & Markets: 4.4/5

We found most of the markets we were looking for here. Everything from baseball to table tennis is covered, and there’s a nice choice of competitions within those sports as well.

There are a few interesting novelty bets to enjoy surrounding the lottery numbers, the stock market, and the US election, but we did notice that the eSports betting markets were a touch under par. You can only bet on big games like League of Legends and Dota 2.

That being said, the eSports betting odds that Everygame does have are pretty strong, and the same can be said of those for the rest of the sports. Though, we have to mention that Everygame doesn’t offer as many game and player props as you’d find at our top picks.

Betting Bonuses: 4.8/5

Using the code 3XBOOST250, new players at Everygame can get a 100% match deposit bonus of up to $250 on their first three deposits. Up to $750 is a pretty good bonus, especially when combined with the super-low 4x wagering requirements.

Everygame offers a slew of additional bonuses to customers, including your stake returned if one leg of your parlay (or accumulator) lets you down, $500 worth of odds hunters, 20x $50 parlay free bets, risk-free bet bonuses, and many more.

Site & App: 4.6/5

Our favorite thing about Everygame is the way it looks. It’s pleasing to the eye on a cell phone, a laptop, a tablet — basically any device you have in your household. The people who designed this site definitely have an eye for detail.

It’s not spectacular, but it doesn’t need to be. It’s super neat, very nicely laid out (making it easy to use), and the motion graphics are great, such as when you load up your bet slip.

In terms of deposit options, there’s a reasonable amount of choice. Two cryptocurrencies are at your disposal (Bitcoin and Litecoin) and a few eWallets. Of course, that’s all on top of trusty credit cards.

Overall: 4.5/5

If you’re into pure aesthetics, Everygame could be the place for you. And that’s before we even mention the awesome range and value of all the bonuses it offers.

Claim up to $750 across your first three deposits at EveryGame

4. BetUS - Top Welcome Bonus of all the Best Online Betting Sites

Pros:

Get 100% up to $2,500 on your first deposit

Extra crypto deposit bonuses

Fantastic range of sports markets

Attractive website and app design

Cons:

Very few eSports covered

Limited deposit options

BetUS caters to sports bettors with a stunning welcome bonus. Whether you deposit via cryptocurrencies or traditional payment methods — there’s a fantastic welcome offer waiting for you.

Odds & Markets: 4.5/5

With some of the most competitive odds in the game and all the markets you could possibly need in real-world sports, BetUS is a real contender in this area.

The novelty bets are pretty entertaining at BetUS, too, with chances to bet on the outcome of television shows, who will win particular entertainment awards, and whether Rafael Nadal and his wife will have a girl or a boy. Now that’s some creativity right there.

BetUS doesn’t fare quite well on the eSports side of things. It only tends to cover the main events and competitions such as LoL and CSGO, but there’s nothing too exciting to look forward to.

Betting Bonuses: 5/5

BetUS has some very strong online sports betting bonuses. All players will be able to get a massive 100% match bonus on their first deposit up to $2,500.

This is definitely one of the best welcome bonuses in the world of online sports betting, if not the best right now.

You’ll just need to enter the code JOIN125 when you place the deposit in order to activate the bonus. And, once you’ve finished using the bonus (which needs to be carried out within 14 days), you’ll need to play through the bonus amount ten times.

Once done and dusted, players can get a variety of reload bonuses for both cryptocurrencies and regular cash deposits. There’s plenty to go around in the way of bonuses here.

Site & App: 4.4/5

There are certainly a few things to like about the BetUS site. We like the ‘Locker Room’ section, which brings you all the latest sporting news worldwide. We also like how the site looks on a cell phone and a desktop computer, thanks to a classy layout and color scheme.

However, it was a little confusing to find the markets we were looking for within the listing for the sports themselves, and one key flaw is the lack of deposit options available.

The four options are credit card, cash transfer, bank wire, and cryptocurrency. There are only a few cryptocurrencies to choose from (Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, and Litecoin), and we would have liked to have seen some eWallets for players to get a proper range of choices.

Overall: 4.5/5

BetUS is a classic sports betting operator with over 25 years of experience, and we can see how they’ve managed to remain relevant over all these years with tons of markets and great bonuses.

They just need to up their eSports game and payment options if they want to continue their longevity further.

Get started with a whopping $2,500 welcome bonus at BetUS

5. MyBookie - Best Reload Bonuses of any Online Sportsbook

Pros:

Fantastic live betting experience

Loads of great ongoing bonuses for all customers

50% up to $1,000 for new customers

Great information about each sporting event

Cons:

Difficult to navigate

Limited choice of deposit methods

High minimum deposit

It’s clear that MyBookie values its customers by treating all of them to a bunch of cool bonuses. The rest of MyBookie’s features are a mixed bag, but it certainly belongs in our top five. The sports betting odds are pretty great all around, though — and that plays the biggest part.

Odds & Markets: 4.6/5

When it comes to betting options, MyBookie is definitely one of the best places for betting on real-world sports online. It’s been in the game since 2014 and, in that time, has accumulated more than enough markets to satisfy even the most niche of sports bettors.

In terms of virtual sports, it’s not quite as impressive. The eSports section is also lacking — we could only find League of Legends betting at the time of writing.

Betting Bonuses: 4.7/5

Use the code MYB50 to get a 50% match on your first deposit up to a total of $1,000. That’s a pretty solid bonus, and it comes with average wagering requirements of 10x.

Also, note that the minimum deposit for this bonus is $50, which is a little on the high side. The welcome bonus is definitely worth taking up, but it’s the extra bonuses that help MyBookie really come into its own.

There’s an ongoing sports reload deposit bonus for all customers of 25% up to $500 with just a 5x rollover, plus a 200% referral bonus, an 8% horse rebate, and more. These things are totally worth checking out.

Site & App: 3.5/5

One thing we really love about the MyBookie site is that it provides a lot of useful information about the events you’re betting on. For example, if you’re considering placing a Formula 1 bet, it will provide you with a race preview.

Unfortunately, this is the only good thing about the site itself other than the fact that it offers 24/7 live chat support. The design itself isn’t particularly good, and everything is laid out in a pretty confusing way which makes it a bit hard to navigate.

There’s a minimum deposit of $45 on credit cards, which is too high for our liking. And the range of deposit options is also low: just a handful of cryptocurrencies plus Person to Person and VISA or Mastercard.

Overall: 4/5

If you can get over the slightly mundane site design, MyBookie is a pretty neat place for sports betting as it covers a lot of ground, has a fairly low juice, and offers competitive odds.

Get started at MyBookie with a 50% up to $1,000 first deposit bonus

How we Selected the Best Online Sports Betting Sites

Odds & Markets:

We reviewed many top online sportsbooks to find out which had the broadest range of markets to bet on and how good the odds were. More markets mean more choice, and better odds mean more money — the ultimate sports betting combo. We also ensured our top online betting sites featured low juice (house edge).

Betting Bonuses:

A good welcome bonus means two things: high match percentage and fair terms and conditions e.g., low wagering requirements. And remember, extra points can be picked up with ongoing bonuses for all customers.

Site & App:

Desktop sites and mobile sports betting apps that look good and are easy-to-use make the online sports betting experience a lot more enjoyable. And it gets even better still if there is a wide range of deposit options available, plus 24/7 live chat customer support.

Guide to Sports Betting Online

What Is the Most Trusted Betting Site?

Everygame (formerly Intertops) is the most trusted betting site because they have been operating for over two decades. That said, all the sports betting websites we listed here are reputable and trustworthy.

How Do I Calculate Odds?

You might have seen odds listed in a number of different formats. In the US, we usually see them listed ‘American’ style, or moneyline, e.g. +500.

But, some people use the British style, called ‘fraction.’ +500 would appear as 5/1 in this case. And there’s one final style used mostly in Europe named ‘decimal.’ Those same odds would be shown as 6.00 in this case.

Therefore, odds of +500 mean that if you wager $100, you will get a profit of $500 if the outcome goes your way.

What Is the Best Sports Betting Site?

BetOnline is the best sports betting site due to its deep market coverage, competitive odds, and generous promos for sports bettors.

What Does “Cash Out” Mean at Betting Sites?

The best online sportsbooks will offer players the chance to bail out of their bets early for a reduced win. If you can’t hold your nerve for the final result to come in, or if you want to cut your losses early, you can accept a partial return of your full winnings instead.

Be warned, though. While it can be tempting to do this, it can take a big chunk of your potential winnings.

Should I Bet on Online Sportsbooks With Cryptocurrencies?

Crypto betting is all the rage these days. More and more sports betting websites are offering various cryptocurrencies amongst their deposit methods, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin. But what’s the point?

Well, there are a couple of key benefits to crypto betting. It can be completely anonymous, and withdrawing is almost instant (or up to 15 minutes depending on the status of the blockchain).

What Are “Free Bets”?

We’ve talked a lot about match deposit bonuses as the main form of welcome bonus at online sportsbooks. But there is another form of bonus we see from time to time: free bets.

Here, players will be given a select amount of bonus funds to use across the online sportsbook or for a particular event. If the bet is won, the player will receive just the profit of the bet back instead of the profit plus the original stake.

Which Are the Best Sports to Bet On?

The best advice we can give for online sports betting is to stick to what you know. Of course, it can be fun to have a punt on something random from time to time, but you’re more likely to win money if you have an idea of what the outcome could be. Play to your strengths to beat the bookie.

Can I Use My Online Sportsbook Bonus in the Casino?

Most of the time, a betting site’s sportsbook bonus and casino bonus will be separate. You won’t be able to use them interchangeably, and you’ll probably have to pick one or the other instead of using both.

Casino bonuses are usually higher in value than sportsbook bonuses, but they have stricter terms and conditions, such as higher wagering requirements, so keep an eye out for that.

How Do I Choose the Best Online Sportsbook?

Choosing the best betting sites takes a lot of time and effort. It includes comparing the odds between bookmakers to determine who offers the most competitive ones, assessing the T&Cs of the welcome bonus, and researching the betting market variety.

This ensures you get a good value on the money you wager, and it also helps to keep you engaged for a longer time. Look for online sportsbooks offering a decent range of player and game props, as these tend to be the most exciting types of bets and the most profitable.

If the process seems too intimidating, you can always get the action going with our top picks, BetOnline or Sportsbetting.ag. We applied all of those and even more criteria to ensure our readers get the biggest bang for their buck.

Which Online Sportsbooks Offer the Best Odds?

According to our research, BetOnline offers the best betting odds across the board right now. Of course, any online sportsbook could offer better odds for particular major sporting events, so it’s best to start comparing yourself based on the sport you want to bet on.

We took the NFL, NHL, NBA, MLB, and eSports as our focal point when carrying out our research, and BetOnline featured higher odds than most other sportsbooks for most events and games.

Which Sportsbook has the Lowest Juice (Vig)?

The juice is pretty much the same or very similar at all the best betting sites. So, this has more to do with the features a sportsbook offers rather than the juice (vig) itself. BetOnline regularly offers reduced juice during certain NFL and NHL events, so it’s perhaps the best betting site for you if you’re looking to squeeze out the most profit from your wagers.

Comparison of the Top 5 Sports Betting Sites Online

To review, here are the best bits about our top betting sites today and a glimpse at the welcome bonus they have waiting for you.

BetOnline: Sports betting sites don’t come much better than this. BetOnline is the ultimate package, and you can start your journey there with a neat 50% match deposit worth up to $1,000 using the code BOL1000.

Sportsbetting.ag: There are more betting markets at Sportsbetting.ag than there are… well, just about anywhere else. Explore them all with a 50% top-up on your first deposit, up to $1,000. Don’t forget to use the code SB1000.

Everygame: The fantastically designed desktop site and mobile app of Everygame aren’t to be missed. Especially when they welcome you in with three 100% match deposit offers of $250 each when you use the code 3XBOOST250.

BetUS: The strongest welcome bonus we could find in online sports betting is the astonishing 100% up to $2,500 from BetUS. Don’t forget to use the code JOIN125 as you top up, or the bonus will be gone.

MyBookie: There are all kinds of fantastic bonuses available to all players at MyBookie, but your bonus journey on the site will start with a welcome offer of 50% up to $1,000 if you enter MYB50 before depositing.

How to Sign Up at Top Sports Betting Sites

Our favorite sports betting site, BetOnline, has a super simple signup process. Here’s a guide to that process. You should find that the rest of our top five have similar signup methods, too.

1. Press the “Join” Button

Hit this link to visit BetOnline’s homepage, where you’ll need to press the green “Join” button tucked away in the top-right corner of the screen.

This will take you to a separate page where you’ll need to fill out your name, email address, cell phone number, ZIP code, and enter a password. Check the terms and conditions at this part of the process.

2. Confirm Your Email Address

Before you’re able to start betting at BetOnline, you’ll need to prove that you’ve entered the correct email address. So go into your email inbox, open the email from BetOnline and follow the link within.

Entering the correct email address is pretty essential for account security anyway, as if you forget your password, you’ll need to use your email to reset it.

3. Get That Welcome Bonus

Now it’s time for the fun part — laying your bets down. But before you do that, you’ll need some money in your account, and you might as well claim that welcome bonus as well. Here’s how.

Go back to the BetOnline homepage and press the blue “Banking” button. This will take you to a screen where you’ll need to choose a deposit option and the amount you want to put down. Then, all you have to do is follow the on-screen instructions for your respective payment method.

Make sure to read the terms and conditions for the bonus (mainly so that you can note the time frame, wagering requirements, and minimum deposit) before you place that initial deposit, and remember to enter the code BOL1000 to activate the bonus.

So, What Are the Best Sports Betting Sites?

It’s hard work picking the best sports betting sites out there right now — it took a lot of tough decisions to get to the ranking that we’ve provided today.

Overall, we’re pretty confident that BetOnline is the best out there. It has great bonuses, tons of markets, and the site and app look stunning. That means nearly top scores for all three of our main criteria, making the site the best choice for most online sports bettors out there.

That being said, you may find another of our top picks a little more to your taste. Beauty is in the eye of the beholder at the end of the day.

The bottom line is that with the info today, you’ll be in a prime position to find the perfect sports betting site for you. Ultimately, remember to wager responsibly when you get started.

