Let the Elaine Wynn Palliative Care Program Take the Stress out of Your Medical Care

Nathan Adelson Hospice does more than just hospice care. We also offer palliative care for people living with serious illnesses, no matter what stage it’s in.

The Elaine Wynn Palliative Care Program focuses on relieving and preventing pain, symptoms and stress. Our goal is improved quality of life for you and your family.

The Palliative Care Team is your trusted partner, helping you understand your treatment options and goals. By supporting you and your family’s needs - medically, physically, emotionally and spiritually, we can help assure the best possible treatment and care.

Our Palliative Care Team members can provide services in a private home, nursing facility, assisted living facility or in a hospital. We are there to help you understand all of your available options for treatment. We’ll work with you to make sure that all of your doctors know and understand what you want, giving you more control over your care.

Palliative care is a resource for anyone living with a serious illness, such as heart failure, cancer, dementia, Parkinson’s disease, and many others. Palliative care can be helpful at any stage of illness and is best provided soon after a person is diagnosed. Some medical studies have shown that patients with a serious illness who received palliative care lived longer than those who did not receive this care.

Also, Humana-covered patients who are referred to palliative care can enroll in the Elaine Wynn Palliative Care Program to add to their current care and treatment options. Discuss options with your doctor and Humana.

The Elaine Wynn Palliative Care Program is just part of Nathan Adelson Hospice’s Center for Compassionate Care, which also offers spiritual care and bereavement services, and Camp Erin for children.

Could palliative care be right for you or your family member? Contact us today at (702) 947-6980.

