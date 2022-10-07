Learning the Benefits of Homecare Hospice with Nathan Adelson Hospice

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Nathan Adelson Hospice and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Nathan Adelson Hospice, visit https://www.nah.org.

Inside your own home with your family and loved ones at your bedside--that’s how Nathan Adelson Hospice team members will help to keep you comfortable when you are in homecare hospice.

We know that the ability to choose where to spend one’s final days is so important, with more than 80 percent of Americans wishing to spend their final days at home. It is comforting to be in a familiar environment, surrounded by the people and things you love.

The original concept of hospice was caring for the terminally ill in their own home with their family and loved ones at their bedside.

Hospice care is truly about focusing on what really matters: your time together.

At Nathan Adelson Hospice, we employ physicians, nurse practitioners, registered nurses, social workers, spiritual care professionals, certified nursing assistants, volunteers and bereavement counselors to deliver an integrated, holistic approach to healthcare, no matter where that person may reside.

It is our vision that no one ends the journey of life alone, afraid or in pain, and can do so in the comfort of their own home. Click here to learn more about Nathan Adelson Hospice.

Do you want to figure out if homecare hospice might be right for you or your family member? Contact us today at (702) 733-0320, or watch more videos on our Hospice Learning Channel.