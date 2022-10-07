Nathan Adelson Hospice Care is here for you

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Nathan Adelson Hospice Care and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Nathan Adelson Hospice Care, visit https://www.nah.org/.

Home is where the heart is, and when it comes to hospice care for cardiac issues, Nathan Adelson Hospice Care can make life easy for any struggling loved one.

Heart failure is a chronic, progressive condition that may be treated effectively at home. Heart failure is the most prevalent cause of mortality, although hospice care is rarely used for it, especially when patients are discharged from the hospital following an acute exacerbation. This is despite the fact that heart failure is quite common.

According to research, just 5 percent of hospitalized patients with end-stage heart failure are sent to hospice or palliative care. The high-quality treatment, support, and compassion that a hospice or advance illness care program with a focus on care in the home may give are therefore not available to thousands of patients with advanced cardiovascular disease and their families.

Nathan Adelson Hospice Care provides not only hospice care, but inpatient care and Advanced Cardiac Care designed to take that extra step in your loved ones’ care.

It is our goal at Nathan Adelson Hospice Care to be the best care possible at any stage of heart issues.