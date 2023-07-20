Hospice vs. Palliative Care: What’s the difference?

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Nathan Adelson Hospice and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Nathan Adelson Hospice, visit https://www.nah.org/

Hospice and palliative care are both specialized forms of medical care aimed at providing comfort and care for patients facing serious illnesses. While they are both essential parts of care, the process has key differences.

But no need to worry, Nathan Adelson Hospice has been our community’s trusted partner on the journey of care for over 40 years.

What is Palliative Care?

Palliative care is an extensive approach that can be provided at any stage of a serious illness, regardless of the prognosis. The primary focus is on managing symptoms, pain, and stress, and addressing the patient’s and their family’s emotional and psychological needs.

When it comes to medication, there are specific drugs that palliative care physicians commonly prescribe for moderate to severe pain arising from a serious, life-threatening illness. You may have to try several different or different combinations of medications to find the ones that are right for you or your loved one. But, the Nathan Adelson Hospice care team will work with you to help find the most effective drugs and minimize any side effects.

What is Hospice Care?

Hospice care is a specific type of palliative care designed for people with terminal illnesses and a life expectancy of six months or less. The emphasis shifts towards end-of-life comfort and support, with a strong emphasis on pain and symptom management. Hospice care is usually provided in the patient’s home or within specialized hospice facilities, where a team of professionals and trained volunteers work closely with the patient and their family to provide physical, emotional, and spiritual support during their final stages of life.

Hospice strives to make patients as comfortable as possible while making the most of the time that remains. Yet the end-of-life journey affects more than just the body. It touches all areas of a person’s life and their family.

In conclusion, palliative care can be initiated at any point during a serious illness to improve the patient’s overall well-being, whereas hospice care specifically addresses the needs of those in the final stages of life. Both approaches aim to offer compassionate care, focusing on patient comfort, dignity, and maintaining the best possible quality of life in the face of challenging medical conditions.

