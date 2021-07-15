LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Residents in the major Metro areas across Nevada have felt the pandemic squeeze for months. A combination of low inventory, rising rent, skyrocketing housing prices and the exodus of Californians to Reno and Las Vegas, all compounded with stagnant wages for locals.
Life-long Nevadans and economic experts were asked: Can Nevadans afford Nevada, or still afford Nevada?
Northern Nevada native Kimberly Pittman, 22, is a hairstylist, and has been frustrated with her search for a rental property in the range $1,100 to $1,300 per month. She moved from Reno to the Las Vegas in search of cheaper rent, but has faced roadblocks.
"I'm worried I can't afford rent on my own. I can't meet the requirements," Pittman said. "Honestly, I just want to buy a house. Mortgages are the exact same as rent," she said.
Henderson resident Kathryn Kosmides, a single mom, has worked for decades in nursing, boasts two graduates from UNR and UNLV, and attended the latter herself.
Kosmides has search for ten months for a $400,000 home with a pool, and has had numerous challenges.
"I worked with three different realtors. Everyone who has lived here, they just can't afford it," she said.
Governor Steve Sisolak weighed-in on the issue during a one-on-one interview on June 21.
EXPERTS WEIGH IN: NORTHERN NEVADA
FOX5 tapped two experts from across Nevada, to analyze the rent, housing prices and wages for Nevadans.
Brian Bonnenfant of UNR's Center for Regional Studies has been analyzing data to help Northern Nevadans figure out what is affordable and what they can purchase.
"It's becoming our housing crisis of 2020, which is, it's not very affordable," Bonnenfant said. "The millennials that now reached that age to buy a house
basically need six figures to get a detached product, either a new or an existing home", Bonnenfant said.
"You maybe have to go down to a multifamily or a detached single family [home] to get to that affordability," he said, noting that condos and townhomes are more often within reach for families.
EXPERTS WEIGH IN: SOUTHERN NEVADA
John Restrepo of RCG Economics came up with similar data for Southern Nevada ("Attached home" indicates townhomes and condos). Like the North, new and existing detached homes are drifting further out of reach for Southern Nevadans. While townhomes and condos are still affordable, Restrepo warns that those options could soon out of range as well.
"It is a growing concern, in terms of, there's a mismatch between housing prices, rents and incomes," Restrepo said, stating that the effects of Southern Nevada's lack of economic diversity is now hurting affordability.
"The only the only answer is greater income and greater wealth," he said, stating that many Southern Nevadans may need to retrain in new jobs or new careers with higher wages to afford living here.
SINGLE PROFESSIONALS
A common criticism from single adults is the increasing difficulty to afford to live alone, and the fallback to find roommates, which is more difficult for adults looking to forge careers.
Brian Bonnenfant's advice? In addition to roommates, use the worker shortage for leverage to better guarantee you a livable wage for rent. Those who work remotely can also seek a residence outside the Metro area for more purchasing power.
Reno
One bedroom apartment $1,461
Qualifying Income:
$58,873
Single Median Income:
$47,918
Las Vegas
One bedroom apartment
$1,150
Qualifying Income:
$ 46,000
Single Median income:
$41,850
