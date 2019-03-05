Get ready to say Aloha on Southwest Airlines flights very soon.
The airline released bookings to the public on Monday morning. According to southwest.com, flights will start on March 17 with service to Honolulu, Hawaii.
A quick look at Southwest's Low Fare Calendar shows the cheapest flights from Las Vegas are typically on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, starting at $138. Service to Maui starts on Apr. 7
The flights require a layover in Oakland.
The Federal Aviation Administration said last week it has granted Southwest Airlines approval to begin flights between California and Hawaii, capping the airline's effort to extend its reach 2,400 miles across the Pacific.
The FAA will increase oversight of Southwest for the first six months, an agency spokesman said, adding that the additional monitoring is standard practice.
Southwest plans to launch flights to four of the Hawaiian islands, including Oahu, where Honolulu is located. It will fly from four cities in California: San Jose, Oakland, Sacramento and San Diego.
