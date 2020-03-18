Family-owned and independent restaurants are allowed to stay open amid the governor's emergency shutdown, and are working hard to communicate to customers that they are allowed to operate-- albeit under strict orders.
Restaurants are asked to comply with Governor Steve Sisolak's recommended 30-day ban on dining in restaurants; businesses are allowed to implement takeout, curbside pickup and delivery services.
Napoli Pizzeria off Warm Springs Road in Henderson posted their commitment to open on social media, and kept their "open" sign on. From calls to the restaurant to passerby, customers discovered they were open.
"We're one of the few companies around us that's open," said manager Chase Jackson.
Businesses tell FOX5, when locals patronize small businesses, it directly feeds families.
"It helped keep me in a job, pay the bills, pay my employees as well," Jackson said.
Other businesses, such as Tony's Mexican Grill off Marks Street, has seen business slow down with all the closures of nearby strip malls.
"We need a job. We need a job to support our families," said Isabel Montano of Tony's Mexican Grill.
