The COVID-19 Task Force announced 60 vaccination sites will be launched across Clark County to tackle rising cases, address spiking hospitalization rates and lagging vaccination participation.
The state's COVID-19 Task Force announced Thursday that hospitalizations statewide had risen to concerning levels, and Clark County had been flagged for elevated risk.
On May 31, 180 patients were in Nevada hospitals. That number has risen to 422 by July 6.
Governor Sisolak announced that he had requested federal aid from the White House for "surge teams" from FEMA to visit Clark County. The task force announced their arrival would be over the next two weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.