Ted Pretty is the Chief Meteorologist at FOX5, and can be seen weeknights on FOX5 News at 4, 5, 6, 10 and 11.
Ted received a bachelor of science degree in broadcast journalism from the University of Illinois at Champaign-Urbana in 1995.
He landed his first news job at KHGI-TV in Kearney, Neb., that same year, working as both reporter and photographer. Ted then moved on to Pocatello, Idaho’s KPVI-TV to be their very first morning show reporter and fill-in anchor then returned to Illinois to work as reporter/anchor for WCIA-TV top-rated morning show.
Ted began his tenure at FOX5, 20 years ago, in the Summer of 1999 and helped to launch the morning show. After 14 years waking up at 2AM, he assumed the role of nighttime Chief Meteorologist in the Fall of 2013.Ted is the station’s first ever FAA-licensed drone pilot.
Ted lives in Henderson with wife, Heidi, and his two kids, son Jack and daughter Kinsey.