Sophia Perricone joined FOX5 as a multimedia journalist in August 2021.
Sophia grew up in Orange County, California and attended Pace University in New York City, where she interned for CBS News, WABC-TV and Spectrum News NY1. After graduating in 2019, she accepted her first reporting job at WNWO-TV in Toledo, Ohio. While in Toledo, Sophia covered everything from severe snowstorms to numerous presidential visits.
Sophia is passionate about helping the local community through her reporting and hopes to make an impact in Nevada with her storytelling.
During her free time, Sophia enjoys traveling, trying new restaurants and hiking.
You can stay in touch with Sophia on Twitter and Facebook and send her story ideas at sophia.perricone@kvvu.com.
