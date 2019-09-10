Kyla Galer is an award-winning journalist. She joined Fox5 as a reporter in November, 2018.
Before moving to Southern Nevada, she spent three years as a reporter for KKTV 11 News in Colorado Springs, Colorado. While working there, she covered hundreds of stories including the deadly planned parenthood shooting, the booming marijuana industry as well as devastating wildfires. Her investigation into police response times was recognized by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
While living in Colorado, Kyla fell in love with hiking and the beautiful Rocky Mountains. She’s excited to explore hiking trails in Southern Nevada.
Kyla grew up in a suburb just south of Boston, Massachusetts. She graduated from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst where she studied journalism. Kyla might be living in Raider Nation now, but she’ll always root for the Patriots. When she’s not chasing stories, Kyla likes to box, explore new restaurants with friends and FaceTime her niece and nephew back in Massachusetts.
If you have a story idea or just want to say hi, feel free to email her Kyla.Galer@kvvu.com or reach out on social media.
