Three-time Emmy award winner Joe Vigil comes to sunny and warm Las Vegas from Anchorage, Alaska.
“The golfing season in Alaska is over but for my family it’s just beginning in Las Vegas!”
Joe has nearly 30 years of television news experience. His long career started in Iowa in 1991 when the Persian Gulf War broke out.
Joe also worked at television news stations in Lawton, Oklahoma, Lubbock, Texas and Albuquerque, New Mexico where he spent much of his career. There, Joe covered dozens of wildfires, including the destructive Cerro Grande Fire in Los Alamos that burned many homes. Joe received numerous awards for his reporting in New Mexico.
After 16 years in New Mexico Joe then traveled to the Last Frontier, Alaska! As a primary anchor/reporter for KTVA TV he was part of team coverage of November 2018’s 7.1 magnitude earthquake which destroyed homes, businesses and the KTVA newsroom. With cameras knocked over, glass shattered and water dripping from damaged water pipes, news operations continued as KTVA journalists continued to report vital earthquake information to Alaskans. KTVA, including Joe, received two Regional Emmy Awards for coverage of the earthquake. Joe, along with colleagues, also won an Emmy award for a 30-minute special on “The Last Frontier Honor Flight.” Joe traveled with Alaska WWII, Vietnam and Korean War veterans to Washington D.C. to tour their war memorials.
“I was honored to be in the company of men and women who, without hesitation, put their lives on the line for our freedom. I will always be grateful to those who serve.”
Joe says he feels privileged to now serve people in Nevada. He is married with two children, a boy and girl ages 8 and 11. Joe is an avid photographer and is looking forward to finding all the hiking and biking trails around Las Vegas, and golf courses!
“I’ve been golfing decades and both of my kids can now beat me! Maybe I need lessons.”
If you have a story idea for Joe, send an email to joe.vigil@kvvu.com