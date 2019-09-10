Feven Kay is the early morning anchor and reporter for FOX5 News. She can be seen on the desk 4am to 5am weekdays and live in the field the remainder of the morning covering the top stories of the day.
Born in East Africa, Feven grew up in California where she studied Journalism at California State University, Northridge.
She started her career at KTLA 5 News in Los Angeles as an Assignment Editor where she facilitated the newsgathering process and contributed to comprehensive coverage of news stories across their broadcast and digital platforms. After four years at KTLA 5, Feven made the decision to come from behind the camera - to in front of it.
Feven began her career as an Anchor/Reporter/Multimedia Journalist at 23ABC News in Bakersfield in 2016 where she worked closely with Veterans, pet rescues and community outreach programs.
She is a passionate storyteller, dedicated to being a voice for the voiceless, and has covered many national stories including 1October and the deadly California wildfires.
Outside of work Feven enjoys traveling, attending concerts, spending time with family and friends, and doing anything that involves laughing until her stomach hurts.
Extremely grateful for all the opportunities she's been blessed with, Feven lives by the notion that "To whom much is given, much is required", and is committed to making a difference.
Feven is delighted to call Las Vegas her new home and wants to get to know as many Nevadans as she can. You can also catch her as part of the FOX5 Surprise Squad.
If you have a story that you’d like her to cover, send an email to feven.kay@kvvu.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.