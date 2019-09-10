Dylan Kendrick's career began in 2013 at KRNV-TV, a local NBC affiliate out of Reno, NV.
While in Reno, Kendrick filled as many roles as possible, originally starting as an intern in the stations weather department. He eventually moved up the ranks holding positions as an editor, photographer and weekend weather anchor before leaving the station in 2015.
Kendrick's next stop took him to Los Angeles where he freelanced for America’s Funniest Home Videos as a videoscreener. If you’ve ever wondered if it’s possible to get paid to watch funny videos all day, it most certainly is. It wasn’t long before news came calling again.
Kendrick packed up and made the move to Sacramento where he worked as an editor/photographer at KOVR-TV (CBS) and was fortunate enough to contribute skills to the number-one rated 10 p.m. newscast in the market.
Sacramento offered a whirlwind of experience, covering red carpet movie premiers to devastating wildfires and everything in between. Being a Las Vegas native, Kendrick couldn’t be more thrilled to hit the ground running while covering news in the city that raised him,.
Kendrick attended high school at Northwest Career and Technical Academy and graduated from the University of Nevada, Reno.
Outside of work, Kendrick is a huge movie nerd with a movie collection that would most likely make Steven Spielberg’s heart skip a beat. He likes to snowboard, spend time with family and enjoys eating all sorts of food. He looks forward to making his mark in journalism in what he believes to be one of the greatest cities in the world.
