Chris Redfearn is a weekday reporter and weekend anchor at FOX5 News.
Prior to joining FOX5 in Spring of 2019, Chris was a reporter and fill-in anchor at Channel 40/29 News in Northwest Arkansas. He’s covered breaking news and big stories including federal court cases to deadly weather events, like the streak of deadly tornadoes that hit the Arkansas area in 2017.
Originally from Dallas Texas, Chris graduated from the University of Arkansas with a degree in Broadcast Journalism. While in college, he was heavily involved in the university’s award-winning student run newscast where he worked with incoming students as an official ambassador for the School of Journalism.
His love for travel and truth comes from experiences growing up in three different countries. Chris has traveled to nearly a dozen more connecting with people of vastly different cultures along the way.
Outside of work, you’ll likely find him amongst the rugged terrain aboard his mountain bike. Chris is also an automotive enthusiast and passionate sports fan who follows everything from Formula 1 racing to NFL Football.
If you have a story idea for Chris, send to Chris.redfearn@kvvu.com
