Cassie Mlynarek is a reporter for FOX5 and joined the team in November 2018.
She is ecstatic to be back in her hometown of Las Vegas!
She came to FOX5 from southern Oregon where she worked for KDRV as the morning reporter and weekend morning anchor. She spent two years delivering morning news regardless of rain, snow or approaching wildfire.
Before heading out to Oregon, Cassie worked for the Walt Disney Company. As an intern, she learned the meaning of hard work and service with a smile.
Cassie graduated from Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas where served as the school’s executive producer for SMU-TV.
She is also a proud alumni of Faith Lutheran Jr./Sr. High School where she spent most days in the theater and choir room.
She enjoys the theater, indoor cycling, and a good docuseries. If you see her, be sure to say hi! If you have a great story idea, send her an email at Cassandra.Mlynarek@fox5vegas.com.
