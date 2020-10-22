Caitlin Lilly is the Social Media Executive Producer.
Caitlin joined FOX5 in Aug. 2019 after serving as the social media manager for the Las Vegas Review-Journal for nearly three years.
During her time overseeing social media for large news organizations in the valley, Caitlin has led social media strategy for covering some of Las Vegas' biggest news stories to date, including the 1 October shooting on the Strip, the resignation of casino mogul Steve Wynn, the Golden Knights' incredible run to the Stanley Cup Final, the Oakland Raiders relocation to Las Vegas and the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on Las Vegas.
Caitlin's previous experience also includes assisting with social media efforts for the World Series of Poker where she worked on the public relations team.
Caitlin, a Las Vegas native, is a graduate of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
From dog sledding on a glacier in Alaska to walking with lions in South Africa, Caitlin spends most of her time away from work seeking adventurous travel with her husband, Jason. Although she enjoys visiting new places and wants to travel to as much of the world as possible, as an avid shopper, her perfect day would almost always be spent channeling her inner Carrie Bradshaw and shopping (and eating!) her way around New York City.
In her spare time, she enjoys spending time with her two dogs, Ellie and Max, and binge watching reality TV shows.
Caitlin can be reached via email at caitlin.lilly@kvvu.com or via Twitter: twitter.com/caitielilly_.
