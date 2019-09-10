Alexandra de Leon is a weekday multimedia journalist and reporter for FOX5 News.
Prior to working at FOX5, Alexandra was a morning anchor and reporter for KNDU in Tri Cities/Yakima, Washington. She’s covered big breaking news stories, including the massive wildfires throughout Washington state. Some of her favorite stories and topics to cover include health and crime.
Alexandra is a California native, born and raised right next to Disneyland. She has experience working in Los Angeles, as well as, several public broadcasting stations.
Alexandra received her Bachelor’s degree from University of La Verne in January 2017, graduating Cum Laude with departmental honors.
On her off time Alexandra enjoys reading a good book, cooking, and working out.
To share a story idea or to simply say hello, you can reach her at alex.deleon@kvvu.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.